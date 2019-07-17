Elon Musk aspires to make inserting a computer connection into your brain as safe and painless as Lasik eye surgery.

On Tuesday evening, Neuralink, a company in which Musk has invested US$100 million, was expected to detail the baby steps it has taken toward that goal. Neuralink planned to describe a "sewing machine-like" robot that can implant ultra thin threads deep into the brain.

The company claims the system will eventually be capable of reading and writing vast amounts of information. But as with many of Musk's other ventures, like spaceships or futuristic tunnels, one of the biggest challenges may

Related articles: