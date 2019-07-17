An Auckland couple whose car was towed from what appeared to be a supermarket car park were charged $295 to get it back - and say when they complained they were mocked and told they shouldn't be driving.

Anirudh Guda and his wife arrived at Countdown Mt Eden car park in Auckland's Valley Rd in the pouring rain just before 7pm on July 1 and parked their car.

The sign in front of their car said "unpermitted vehicles" would be towed but after some confusion they figured that must mean non-supermarket customers.

They dashed in to grab a few snacks

