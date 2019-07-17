President Donald Trump on Monday portrayed America as being on the winning end of his trade war, saying tariffs are punishing China's economy while generating billions of dollars for the United States, an economic victory that will allow him to continue his fight without domestic harm.

"We've taken in tens of billions of dollars in tariffs from China," Trump told reporters during a "Made in America" product event at the White House. While China has taken US$16 billion ($23.8b) "off the table" by stopping its purchases of American agriculture, he said, the United States has "taken in much, much more

