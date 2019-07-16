Business owners are hoping to save millions and get a reprieve from piles of repetitive paperwork after the launch of a new online government service.

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash has announced the Government will put $7.1 million into trialling a new central platform aimed at letting companies upload their information to the cloud and quickly use it when filing applications with various public agencies.

It could save companies as much as $300m a year in administrative costs, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimates.

Business Connect will launch in October and is being developed by New Zealand IT company Datacom.

Advertisement

Kevin Wayman owns Wellington cafe Lola Stays and a number of other ventures.

Having to fill out excessive forms with the same information was a particular "pain point" for smaller operators, Wayman said.

"You're passing your information so many times. In hospitality, you have special licences or renewing your licence. The information is already there but you just have to keep having to pull out the same forms and are doing it again and again," he said.

"We're a small company so we don't have people for that. We've got to take time out of our day to do that."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said giving back time to small businesses was key.

"In the long run it's going to make a considerable difference," she said.

"Examples could include services that help make it easier to comply with food safety regulations."

The system is planned to eventually connect to both local and central government services and expand out as more agencies take their forms online.

The initial test will include the Ministry for Primary Industries, MBIE and Customs with more to join over the next two years.