Gabriel Weinberg is taking aim at Google from a small building 20 miles west of Philadelphia that looks like a fake castle. An optometrist has an office downstairs.

Weinberg's company, DuckDuckGo, has become one of the feistiest adversaries of Google. Started over a decade ago, DuckDuckGo offers a privacy-focused alternative to Google's search engine.

The company's share of the search engine market is still tiny — about 1% compared with Google's 85%, according to StatCounter. But it has tripled over the past two years and is now handling around 40 million searches a day. It has also made a profit