A federal judge ruled Friday that Amazon did not unduly influence the shape of one of the largest technology contracts in the Pentagon's history, setting the stage for the Department of Defense to choose between Amazon and Microsoft for the US$10 billion (NZ$14.9b) project.

Oracle had alleged that Amazon and the Defence Department biased the contract, known as the joint enterprise defense infrastructure, or JEDI, in Amazon's favor because of conflicts of interest with past employees. The Pentagon's internal reviews previously dismissed the claims, as did the Government Accountability Office. On Friday, Judge Eric Bruggink of the US Court of