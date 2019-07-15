NZME-owned real estate specialist website OneRoof has released a new ad campaign trumpeting the power of data when it comes to house hunting.

Featuring the tagline "Be property prepared", the new campaign aims to show how information readily available via OneRoof can help Kiwis to make the best possible decisions when it comes to buying a home.

"Since inception, OneRoof has aimed to deliver all the information you need in an unbiased way, to make better property decisions," said NZME chief digital officer Laura Maxwell.

"Putting the customer at the centre of our business has proven to be the right decision and relentlessly drives our product and feature development."

Research from the Nielsen real estate property report of 2017 showed that 43 per cent of respondents use five or more resources when making a property purchase decision.

This insight had been integral to OneRoof since its inception and provided an important point of difference to a newcomer wrestling against the established players in the market, Maxwell said.

"The rich data, coupled with first-to-market search criteria, based on affordability, or commute time or school zone, for example, is a reflection of this customer-first approach and it's resonating in the solid audience growth we're seeing on the site."

OneRoof's aim since its launch in March 2018 has been to serve as a single source of information for all the key information consumers need.

It's a strategy that's paying off so far, with the OneRoof site reaching a unique audience of 277,000 in June - well ahead of the 227,000 users that logged into the Real Estate site.

Based on these numbers, OneRoof currently sits in second place in the Real Estate category, behind only Trade Me.