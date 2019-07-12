EDITORIAL

Technology Investment Network director Greg Shanahan says it's time for the technology sector to get the respect it deserves. He's right.

There are lots of tech companies in hiring mode. Rocket Lab - which already employs 500, most of them in Auckland - is in the process of recruiting another 100 NZ staff. Another local hero, point-of-sale software company Vend, wants to add another 125 positions to its existing 300.

Those aren't cherry-picked examples. A survey by Shanahan's organisation last year found the technology sector employs 25,451, with salaries significantly higher than the national average. The likes of Fisher

