From turning up to work sick, to answering emails at your child's birthday party, we are all guilty of the following work sins…

Skipping breaks and meals

I know I am terribly bad at this… I usually skip breakfast in the rush to get to work and get started, then also miss lunch as I am focused on what I am doing. Obviously this is very bad in many ways, particularly in that I then choose quick and tasty options later in the day, which are usually loaded with fat and high in sugar…

Working outside hours

Taking work calls in the evening, missing kid's Saturday sport, and answering emails on holiday all contribute to employment fatigue. Make sure you set up clear personal boundaries you manage yourself, allowing you to be fully 'present' for your family & friends as well as your employer.

Playing office politics

Having positive and enjoyable office relationships with your colleagues is all well and good, but when it descends into full-on office politics, things can quickly become nasty. Be careful as office politics starts in a subtle way with a little whispered and agreed comment here and there. Also watch out for the office 'bully' and stand up to them when it counts.

Pushing through sickness

For many people, the ability to still come into the office when near death's door, is a badge of honour, showing their employer and colleagues how dedicated they are to their position and company. Presenteeism' (or people coming into work when they are sick) has more than tripled since 2010, according to the 2018 CIPD/Simplyhealth 'Health and Well-being at Work' survey. It's important to think about your impact on others, their health and your company's long-term productivity next time you are tempted to bring germs into the office.

Wasting money

Are you spending heaps of cash on lattes, flash salads and high end take-away lunches? Buying two latte and a nice lunch everyday will cost you around $8,500 pre-PAYE. If you are on $85,000 per annum, you are spending 10% of your income on lunch and treats you could make in the office and at home.

Not personalising your workplace

Many professionals spend more than 2,000 hours sitting at their desk, with little to show for their lives. Don't go crazy of course, but make your workspace an environment you enjoy being in, with (employer approved) plants, family photos, posters etc. giving your space a taste of your character and personality.

