Technology is the fastest-growing industry in New Zealand and a Tauranga deep tech incubator company is helping local and national start-ups get out of the garage and on to the global stage.

WNT Ventures chief executive Carl Jones said it was ''brilliant'' to be involved at ground level and $8 million had been pumped into 13 businesses, which had created about 150 jobs and collectively raised more than $72m.

The businesses were funded in two phases over five years and, while two companies had closed, SoundSwitch - a Tauranga software/hardware DJ, entertainment integration business - had been bought out by

Related articles: