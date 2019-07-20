Key Points:

    • Wharenui for sale at Omarino, Bay of Islands
    • Owned by Barry and Emma McCollam
    • Waterfront compound sleeps 24
    • Three separate family dwellings
    • Additional bunkhouse
    • Pool nestles between houses
    • Private golf course facilities
    • International-style tennis court

An exclusive three-home resort-style Bay of Islands property, which cost $26 million to develop, has been on the market for 17 months.

The Government's foreign buyer ban is being cited as one of the reasons buyers have been deterred.

Barry and Emma McCollam's Wharenui on Manawaora Rd is within the gated Omarino beachfront estate near

