COMMENT:

Three years ago, Auckland councillors were in marathon debates over many contentious aspects of the Unitary Plan. However, since it was passed in 2016, most public fears have disappeared as the massive overhaul in zoning rules delivers for Aucklanders as intended.

By and large, the residential developments now going up are improving areas, not to mention positively helping local people get into housing. The Nimbys have well and truly retreated, helped also by the property industry growing up. Developers are implementing the council's urban design aspirations and delivering much better results when it comes to the aesthetics of buildings

