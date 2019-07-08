Alfred E. Neuman finally has a reason to worry.

Mad magazine, the class clown of American publishing, is being shuffled off to the periodical equivalent of an old-folks home at the age of 67.

After the next two issues, a publication that specialised in thumbing its nose at authority will no longer include new material, except in year-end specials, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. Instead, the "usual gang of idiots," as the staff has long called itself on the masthead, will fill the magazine's pages with old material.

A giddy creation of the staid 1950s, Mad

