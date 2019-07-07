US President Donald Trump's trade war with China has been felt around the world. The latest casualty: the South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics.

The company said Friday that it expected its second-quarter operating profit to fall more than 50 per cent, to 6.5 trillion won (about NZ$8.5 billion). It managed to beat analysts' expectations only because of a onetime gain in its display business.

Samsung's disclosure Friday illustrated the troubles that an escalating series of trade fights are wreaking on the global economy, particularly for huge companies that sell finished products as well as components around the world.

Samsung,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: