A three-bedroom unit owned by the Taradale Returned Services Association has been placed on the market for sale as the organisation tries to sell its "non-core assets".

In January Taradale RSA and Taradale Club both held meetings considering a possible merger to secure the future of both clubs as other fellow clubs around the region had folded over the last few years.

The merger was called off as RSA members voted against the merger.

It would have seen them move from their current site to the Taradale Club's premises on Wharerangi Rd.

Advertisement

An advertisement for the property says proceeds from the sale of the unit will enable the RSA to continue to provide a place for people from the community to meet, but also to improve these services.

Taradale RSA has been operating in Hawke's Bay since 1953, with its main premises at nearby Gloucester St.

The Chester St property up for sale consists of an easy care low-maintenance 130 square metre unit with a garage.

Taradale RSA has owned the unit since 2007 and has been continuously occupied by the same tenant since then.

Taradale RSA has been operating in Hawke's Bay since 1953, with its main premises at nearby Gloucester St. Photo / File

Taradale RSA president Brayden Coldicutt said that with the long-term tenant recently relocating out of the unit, and residential property values near peak levels in Hawke's Bay, the organisation deemed it appropriate to sell the unit and reinvest the proceeds back into its Gloucester St headquarters.

The property at 311 Chester St is being marketed for sale at auction on July 18 through Bayleys Napier.

Salesperson Katharine Tomlinson said the other two flats within the block were privately owned.

The RSA flat is the rear of the three flats – set back from the road and with its own backyard space.

"The unit is in a tidy condition and has been well looked after by its now absent long-term tenant – so it could be moved into "as is" or refurbished and remodelled with minimal effort," Tomlinson said.

The address is zoned for a number of highly desirable schools from primary, and intermediate through to secondary, with ample off-street parking allowing for room for a camper and garage with internal access, all a moment's drive to Taradale Village.