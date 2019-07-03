Before the cult of the modern corporate chief, the former Chrysler leader fused his identity with his company's, helping him sell cars and win over Washington.

Long before Lee Iacocca ran Ford Motor Co. and then Chrysler Corp., there were corporate leaders who captured the public's imagination, like John D. Rockefeller, Walt Disney, Estée Lauder and Henry Ford.

But Iacocca was among the first of the celebrity chief executives of the Andy Warhol era of quick corporate fame and broad political influence. He showed that a company boss could be as adept at winning over consumers and Washington as maneuvering

