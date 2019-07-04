Thirty four jobs are on the line at a boutique Napier meatworks as part of a reset that has put workers "just about around the twist".

Fresh Meats NZ, a niche lamb processing and packaging facility in Ahuriri, confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today that the "reset" could include job cuts.

The company is owned by Gisborne-based parent company Integrated Foods Limited and employs 100 staff who process over 250,000 lambs per year.

Integrated Foods Limited General Manager Blair Cooper said up to 34 staff could be let go as the business moved to adopt a new processing model.

One employee

