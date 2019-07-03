The buyer of the most expensive house sold in New Zealand this year can be revealed. Anne Gibson reports.

An Auckland financier has bought the highest-priced house listed for sale this year in New Zealand — a palatial retreat with a vineyard on Waiheke Island.

Martyn Reesby, whose business sources around $1 billion in annual property funds, bought Te Rere Cove from David Parkinson and Dee Crawford, who established the property.

The multi-million deal settled yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I have bought the house as a future family home, an inter-generational place," Reesby said, referring to his wife and their three sons aged

Related articles: