Fonterra is aiming to have to all its packaging re-usable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

It is also aiming to cut the amount of solid waste going into landfills to zero by the same year.

The targets are global.

"Solid waste" can range from anything to personal protective gear such as global through to the backs of labels.

Fonterra already recycles its biological waste, such as leftover milk, into calf feed or pig feed.

Fonterra sustainability director Carolyn Mortland said the dairy co-op had entered into a partnership with Future Posts, which recycles Anchor milk bottles into fence posts that can last up to 50 years.

In New Zealand, 90 per cent of Fonterra's packaging would be re-usable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. Mortland said the remaining 10 per cent was proving difficult.

"It's the plastic yoghurt pottles, straws, single butter dishes that you get in hotels, and foil seals on drink bottles," she said.

Fonterra aimed to achieve its recycling goals through a combination of investment and partnerships with suppliers, other companies and local authorities.

Mortland said Fonterra had also teamed up with the Sustainable Business Network, which includes small and medium businesses, not for profit organisations and councils.

