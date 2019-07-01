ANZ group chief executive Shayne Elliott has threatened to review the "size, nature and operations" of the New Zealand business if the Reserve Bank implements its proposed changes to capital ratios, according to his submission released publicly today.

The capital changes would see ANZ Group reduce investment and reallocate resources away from New Zealand to more profitable businesses, Elliott says.

"This may also lead the New Zealand business to reduce operational costs (including employee costs)."

It may also require ANZ Group to "dispose, or cease operation, of the relevant underperforming New Zealand assets or businesses".

Another possibility was that some

