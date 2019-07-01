Police arrested "modern-day Hamburglar" after he was caught on video making himself a burger before robbing a Wendy's in the US

Florida man, Patrick Benson, 34, was arrested on Saturday and charged with burglary, grand theft and attempted burglary, according to a news release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Security footage at the Florida restaurant appears to catch Benson in the act and also reveals a strange part of his process.

After smashing a window with a brick, Benson started up the grill, made himself a burger and ate it during which time the store was closed, the sheriff's office said.

Only after his meal did he grab the safe and make his escape.

SNACK AND PACK BURGLAR BREAKING INTO LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND LEAVING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS IN DAMAGE BEHIND, STARTS HIS... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, 29 June 2019

Apparently, this is not the first time Benson has done something similar.

"The suspect has been successful at forcing his way into two restaurants, cooking himself some dinner - then stealing what he can't consume," the sheriff's office said Friday.

The "Hamburglar" didn't appear to be in a rush as he "casually made his way through the restaurants, choosing what he would steal," according to the release.

After the security footage was shared online, Martin County Sheriff's Office received multiple tips from the community about who the suspect may be.

Benson is now in the Martin County Jail.