Boaties are bracing to be kicked out of Auckland marinas for the 2021 America's Cup as an influx of super yachts, each slated to spend millions in New Zealand, are likely given priority to "maximise revenue".

With 160 super yachts and a further 100 medium-sized boats projected to enter the Hauraki Gulf for the Cup, Auckland boaties are already looking for new moorings as far away as Whangārei marina for the 2020/21 summer.

Prime Auckland berths in the Viaduct and Silo Marinas will cost a minimum of $21,850 a month over the competition period between October 1, 2020, and March

