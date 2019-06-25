COMMENT

After three days at CogX in London, the world's biggest "Festival of Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology", I came away with the view that New Zealand has the potential to keep pace with the world's AI leaders but needs continued focus on investment to
do so.

At CogX, I rubbed shoulders with 15,000 delegates, listening to world experts on 10 stages spread throughout the completely transformed Kings Cross district, at what is billed as the "Glastonbury of Tech" (complete with mud in an atrocious British summer).

Our relatively small AI community is well progressed in many conversations including open data, ethics, false media, the future of work and regulation. However, we fall down in AI investment.

For anyone with eyes on the future, CogX was akin to a rock

