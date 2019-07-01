Kiwis and their money are being targeted with sophisticated scams involving telco frauds, fake phone calls and phishing emails designed to compromise internet banking.

A government worker and his police officer son are two victims of a surge in telco frauds and phishing emails purporting to be from companies and banks.

The prevalence of a scam in which fraudsters claim to be from telecommunications company Spark led to police issuing a warning yesterday after hundreds of thousands of dollars has reportedly been lost.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman of the Auckland City Police's financial crime unit said that con also involves callers claiming to be from the police, as the scammers attempt to gain access to innocent people's bank accounts.

The financial crime

