Toyota New Zealand has temporarily halted all local sales of certain hybrid models, following concerns over a brake issue.

The Corolla, RAV4, and Prius are among the impacted vehicles in the Toyota line-up, with the hybrid-based Lexus ES sedan and UX crossover also included.

"Toyota New Zealand takes the safety of its customers very seriously, and as a precautionary measure has ordered a sales stop on some hybrid models that are fitted with a braking component that requires additional inspection," said Toyota NZ.

Since confirming the news late last week, Toyota NZ have said that all affected vehicles are currently "off the road".

While the brand chose not to confirm any specifics regarding the nature of the brake issue, it's understood that the it specifically concerns the regenerative braking system fitted to each of the respective models.

