Free KFC chicken is sure to get anyone's attention - or at least that's what this franchisee is hoping.

Sam Edelman, who runs the Alice Springs KFC in Australia, thinks the store deserves to earn a Michelin star, both because of the quality of the food and because of its location.

"We have great food, cook it fresh on the premises ... in theory we meet the criteria. We are definitely not food snobs," he told NT News.

"In Alice Springs we have a unique position where people literally come from hundreds of kilometres for food, sometimes just for KFC. It puts us in a position where we also meet the criteria of worth a detour that they have."

Michelin Stars are earned by attention rather than a standard application so Edelman is hoping giving away free chicken will put the store on the radar of the Michelin star people.

"We'll be giving away original recipe between 11am and 12pm (Sunday)," he said.

"It's to try and get the community to show some support and get behind me in my campaign and have a bit of fun, and also to let people sample some of our great KFC.

"If there was only one KFC in the world, it would be considered really, really good food."

He's not sure whether his plan will work but he says the restaurant and his team of hard-working staff deserve the recognition.

"It would blow my mind if we were to get a Michelin Star but at the same time I think it would be long overdue recognition for KFC," he said.

"We do have a secret recipe, we do have a method of cooking that was developed by the Colonel, so it's really not that far-fetched.

"Worst case is I don't get anything, best case is a Michelin Star, middle case, I get Michelin to come to Australia because we have some amazing restaurants here, on top of my KFC."