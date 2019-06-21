The chief executive who master-minded ANZ's record near $2 billion profits has gone. His reputation shattered over the use of so-called "chauffeured cars, David Hisco formally left the bank on Monday, with just one year's pay and forfeiting $6.4m shares. ANZ New Zealand chair Sir John Key talks to Fran O'Sullivan over what led to David Hisco's departure.

It was the late night phone call from ANZ Banking Group boss Shayne Elliott that alerted Sir John Key that a major problem was brewing.

Key remembers it really clearly. "He rang me quite late one night about three months ago. He

