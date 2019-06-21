Business titans who have prospered in the global financial centre feared the wrath of China. They spoke out only after Beijing wavered. China's rise has enriched, and intimidated, them.

Weeks before this semi autonomous city erupted in political chaos over a contentious extradition bill, more than 200 of its most powerful business leaders were summoned to the Chinese government's headquarters here.

The message from Beijing: If you have worries about the bill, keep them to yourself.

And they did — until hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets. When the Chinese government appeared unsure how to react, and

