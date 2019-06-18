Facebook's first big foray into the financial world raised an immediate question: how deeply will its new digital currency shake up traditional financial services?

Facebook's vision promises a world where banks and other payment providers are disintermediated by Libra, which would allow instant, near-free international money transfers. If its currency is widely adopted by Facebook's 2.4bn users, it could hold considerable sway, even affecting the role of central banks.

With the ink barely dry on Facebook's proposals, bankers, regulators, payments executives, investors and industry experts all said they were busy evaluating the impact, but suggested that there would be many

