On the face of it, New Zealand's largest bank could hardly have made a worse job of accounting for itself.

Expenses which ran into the "tens of thousands of dollars" over David Hisco's nine-year tenure as chief executive at ANZ New Zealand included personal use of chauffeur-driven cars and the cost of storing his wine collection back home in Australia.

Those of us looking on can surely be excused for being left wondering about the situation. For instance, are banks just asking to be further hated for their seemingly insatiable drive for profit and profligate monitoring?

