Every day about 2000 people work at the Port of Tauranga's Mount Maunganui and Sulphur Point sites but the flow-on effects to the economy and other sectors are massive. It is the largest port in New Zealand and continues to break records across all of its sectors. A report shows it accounts for 43 per cent of the Bay of Plenty's GDP but chief executive Mark Cairns credits this amazing success to its people. Carmen Hall goes behind the gates to meet some of them.

Every day and every night Port of Tauranga pilots clamber aboard ships to help direct them in and out of the Tauranga Harbour. Photo / George Novak
The wake surges as the small launch bounces against the mega container ship. Despite the

