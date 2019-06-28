Banks told Vinod Kumar 'why don't you start out small', recalls the Fijian Indian migrant, standing on the site of his $60 million west Auckland venture.

But the man behind one of Australasia's largest planned new furniture and homeware stores set to rival Ikea found out the traps of limited thinking three decades ago and when it comes to property development he says he's not repeating that mistake.

"I told them 'I did that before'," said the Kumar, 61, from the construction gravel at his partly-built Henderson project, Nido Living, where steel support beams are rising for an eight-level robotic-controlled

