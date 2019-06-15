The most bored I've ever been – I'm talking a transcendental level of boredom – was when I was at primary school and my mother and older sisters would drag me to a shop called Millers in Dunedin. It was a retail warehouse of clothing fabrics and buttons and reels of cotton and absolutely nothing whatsoever of any interest to me. I would scream on the inside and plead to leave on the outside.

If only I could have transported my youth to the current age - or perhaps even a few years into the future - then that feeling

Digital retail

Related articles:

Playing with augmented reality

So what's happening with virtual reality?

Aotearoa

Where are immersive technologies headed?

Will immersive retailing dominate?