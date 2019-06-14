COMMENT:

I was really cold by the time I checked into the Hamilton motel on Wednesday evening. I'd clocked 13,795 steps at Fieldays, yet managed to see just a smidgen of what was on offer at the Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural show as I tramped all day about the Mystery Creek site talking with farmers, bankers, inventors and more.

I was impressed by the sheer genius of some of the innovations that were being demonstrated which will greatly increase farm productivity. But the mood was inexplicably flat. Probably why Government ministers — demonstrating some surgical precision of their own —

