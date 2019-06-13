There's got to be just one rule for taking a brand new Porsche out for a spin in New Zealand. Or maybe two.

Number one: Don't drive over a cattle stop and number two, don't take a carsick passenger along some winding rural roads.

But Sam Wallace, it turns out, likes to live on the edge.

Taking the Porsche 992 for a spin through the back roads out to Matakana.

They met at a do at the Sofitel Hotel in downtown Auckland before heading off.

After being invited to a swanky do to give the Porsche 992 a test drive, he found himself taking a drive along the back roads of Matakana in the latest iteration of the Carrera 911 with a nauseous friend.

"The giveaway was his colour. All the blood had drained from his face," he says.

"Which is probably why the first thing that came out of his mouth was 'I'm going to faint'. I thought, that's not the end of the world, just don't drop the camera."

But then it got worse.

Read the full story - and Sam's review of the 992 - here.

Sam Wallace inspects the brand new Porsche.