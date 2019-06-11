COMMENT:

It's been quite gross to watch the political jackals try and throw Treasury Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf under the bus before a State Services Commission investigation is complete.

In my view much of what is at stake boils down to simple semantics over Makhlouf's use of the word "hack" and his use of that term again when he said there had been "deliberate and systematic" hacking of the Treasury website.

There will be differing views on that of course.

But surely mere - and transitory - political embarrassment should not be sufficient to serve Makhlouf's head up on a platter?

