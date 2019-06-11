Still getting used to electric vehicles? Be prepared for another technological leap, with New Zealand welcoming its first zero emission hydrogen-powered SUV.

The all-new Hyundai Nexo will take its Kiwi bow at Fieldays, at Mystery Creek near Hamilton, tomorrow.

Hyundai's second generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicle (EV) combines oxygen from surrounding air with hydrogen stored in on-board tanks to create electricity that powers the car.

With full tanks, Nexo can travel 660km before it needs to refuel, which takes just a few minutes.

Not only does it produce zero emissions, the Nexo also has an advanced air purification system which filters 99.9 per cent of very fine dust (PM2.5), emitting only water and clean air into the environment.

Hyundai New Zealand general manager Andy Sinclair described the reveal as an "incredible milestone".

"We are entering an exciting time in the evolution of motoring and we are proud to lead the charge in advancing fuel technologies globally and here in New Zealand."

• Driven, the specialist motoring brand of Herald publisher NZME, will be the first Kiwi organisation to test Nexo. For the full version of this story - and more about the launch in coming days, visit Driven.co.nz.