New Zealand's $750 million-a-year pork industry has increased the pressure on the Government to take Australia's lead and restrict the importation of pork from countries affected by the virulent African swine fever (ASF), which has been dubbed a "pig Ebola".
The rapid spread of the disease, which is not known to affect humans, is already having an impact on the global food chain and is expected to lead to higher prices for meat protein, according to international wire service Bloomberg.
Industry group New Zealand Pork said concern was rising that the disease could land here after Poland – one ofthe major sources of imported pork - notified international authorities about an outbreak in its domestic herd.
Poland - which has been battling ASF since 2014 - last month confirmed that it had detected ASF in a farm with 8000 pigs close to the border of Belarus.
NZ Pork said it appeared countries struggling with ASF outbreaks may be targeting the New Zealand market to continue to sell their product.
"We're very concerned that pork from ASF-infected countries is being accepted by the New Zealand market, now that other countries are refusing to take their products," general manager David Baines said.
"This is putting our industry at higher risk of exposure to a disease that can live almost indefinitely in frozen pork, and can be passed to the local pig herd through the feeding of untreated meat," he said.
NZ Pork said New Zealand should follow Australia's lead, and restrict all imports from ASF-infected countries.
A spokesman for the Ministry for Primary Industries, in a supplied statement, said it was actively monitoring the ASF situation overseas, including Poland.
"We are taking the threat from ASF extremely seriously," the spokesman said.