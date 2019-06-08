It's volcanic orange, has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, can reach a top speed of 333km/h - and comes with a lifestyle block.

It's an unusual move but a rural 8ha property in Waitoki, near Silverdale, has been listed for sale with the seller's McLaren sports car thrown in.

"We thought we'd really push the boundaries on this one", said Liam Collett, owner of Century 21 Collett Realty, who is marketing the listing with agent Donna a'Beckett.

"The property already has tonnes of great features, but we suspect throwing in the vendor's McLaren will well and truly seal the deal."

Advertisement

This MP4-12C McLaren sports car is being included in the sale of a Waitoki, North Auckland lifestyle block by Century 21 Collett Realty. Photo / Supplied

The 2012 McLaren MP4-12C, later known simply as the McLaren 12C, is a sports car designed by the British car manufacturer founded by Kiwi motorsport legend Bruce McLaren back in 1963.

Today the company is one of the world's top luxury car brands.

The orange McLaren itself is powered by a M838T 3.8 L (3799cc) twin-turbocharged V8 engine and has 80,000km on the clock, Collett said.

McLaren Auckland spokesman Shaun Summerfield said a 2012 McLaren 12C with low kilometres retailed around $189,000.

This is the Hull Rd, Waitoki, property which is being sold with a McLaren sports car thrown in as part of the deal. Photo / Supplied

"[This car] is a touch more difficult to value because we have never bought nor sold a McLaren with such high mileage."

As for the property itself, it's 8.151ha on Hull Rd, 40km north of downtown Auckland, and includes a three-bedroom Lockwood home and a smaller 60sq m home.

The site, which has subdivision potential, is also home to large sheds, a mechanic's workshop with car hoist, a lockable truck yard, stables, an equestrian arena, and two ponds.

The listing was one to remember, a'Beckett said.

"This is such an awesome property offering so much ... adding a complimentary McLaren without doubt makes it the most unique listing I've ever been part of over many years in real estate."

It has an asking price of $2.76 million, plus GST, on a capital value of $2.3m.

This MP4-12C McLaren sports car was manufactured by McLaren Automotive, which was founded by Kiwi Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. Photo / Supplied

It's not the first time Collett has marketed a rather unusual property.

In October last year he listed a Red Beach home which came with a World War II bunker.

The bunker, which was on land jointly-owned by several properties in a gated community on Whangaparaoa Rd, was built in 1942 in response to the threat of a Japanese invasion.

Century 21 Collett Realty owner Liam Collett, pictured last year inside a World War 2 bunker, which came with a Red Beach property he was selling. Photo / Supplied

The infantry post, also dubbed a pillbox, was manned by the home guard and army troops and was designed to cover any approaches from Red Beach and Whangaparaoa Rd, Collett said at the time.