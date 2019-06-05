EDITORIAL

First home buyer mortgage lending is growing at such a pace that this most worthy category of the market could regularly be borrowing around $1 billion a month to fund the dream if recent trends continue.

Reserve Bank new mortgage registration data reveals positive news for these buyers who various governments have tried to help. KiwiSaver, low interest rates, high employment and Auckland's flat market have undoubtedly helped them on to the property ladder.

First home buyers borrowed just $630 million a month back in April, 2017 but lending to this group has been increasing steadily lately.

By April

