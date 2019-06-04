A US Subway manager has been fired after sending a racist text message to a staff member about a potential employee.

Katelyn Simmons applied for a job at a Houston, Texas Subway store after her friend urged her to send in a CV.

However, when her friend told the store manager that a girl had applied, her boss sent an unexpected racist message back.

Katelyn Simmons applied for a job at Subway on Champion Forest Drive. Photo / Facebook

"Girl brought in her applications I'm leaving it on the table for you tomorrow," she told her manager.

"Ok thanks. How she look?" the manager said in the text.

"Black girl long dark hair. Shortish," the friend replied.

"Oh no thanks. I don't want those people in our store lol," the manager said.

The store manager has been fired over her racist text message to an employee. Photo / Facebook

Simmons' mother, Timika, shared the text conversation on Facebook and asked others to share the post to get the store manager fired.

"Anyone with any sort of dignity and respect for people will avoid this place like a plague," one said.

"Disgusting!" another agreed.

According to local news outlet Click2Houston, the manager was fired by Subway immediately.

"The franchise owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologise and encourage her to consider reapplying," Click2Houston were told in a statement.

"The former manager's actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway franchise owners and their staff."