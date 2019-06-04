COMMENT:

This year's Apple World Wide Developer Conference brought news that left users reeling with shock: iTunes will go away later this year when the macOS Catalina operating system update is ready to roll out.

READ MORE: Apple kills iTunes

Actually, go away isn't the right term. iTunes will be deconverged, which sounds more techie-geeky, and split into Music, Podcasts and Apple TV instead.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That's how iPhones and iPads do it and really, I won't miss the bloated 18-year-old iTunes.

Will iTunes die off completely? No, it will continue to annoy people on Windows 10 and older macOS