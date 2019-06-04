The owners of a luxury hotel in Panama City that ousted the Trump Organisation as property managers last year accused it Monday of evading taxes in Panama and creating a "false light" around the hotel's finances.

The accusations, made in a legal filing in Manhattan federal court, are fraught with potential diplomatic and legal complexities for President Donald Trump. They essentially assert that his family business cheated a foreign government, a claim the Trump Organisation characterized in a statement as "completely false."

The president's company, the filing alleges, "also made fraudulent and false claims to the Panamanian tax authorities" to

