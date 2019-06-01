Ford Ranger ute models from years 2016 to 2018 and 2018 models specifically have been recalled due to two separate issues involving their front brakes.

Product Recalls New Zealand issued the warnings today and called for those who are affected to contact their Ford Dealer and make a booking.

Both issues increase the risk of a crash for all models involved, the Government agency said.

Front brake hoses might be prone to rupture and could fail under certain operating conditions for Ford Ranger models from 2016 to 2018.

The failure could lead to loss of brake fluid, illumination of the brake fluid warning indicator, increased brake pedal travel, extended stopping distances and increasing the risk of a crash.

Meanwhile, 2018 model utes might also not meet specification due to issues with the front brake calliper material in some affected vehicles.

Issues from the failure could lead to loss of brake fluid, illumination of the brake fluid warning indicator in the instrument cluster, increased brake pedal travel, extended stopping distances and increasing the risk of a crash.

Earlier this year, it was announced the Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the best-selling commercial model in December 2018 for the fourth year in a row.