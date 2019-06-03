KiwiSaver providers have hit back at criticism from the country's biggest venture capital investor over their reluctance to invest in start-up Kiwi businesses saying it's too risky and expensive to put retail investors money into.

Movac chief executive Phil McCaw welcomed the government's Budget announcement of $300 million in venture capital funding but said the big challenge was building the confidence of other investors to allocate capital into the space.

"There is a massive issue with very lazy KiwiSaver managers."

He said KiwiSaver was broken in terms of investing into the sector.

Despite investment in the sector being proven he

