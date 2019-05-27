Environmentally friendly cleaning products company Ecostore has been named the country's most authentic brand.

Ecostore claimed the top spot among consumers followed by electric scooter company Lime, Icebreaker, IKEA, Lewis Road Creamery, Tesla, Whittaker's, Air New Zealand, Uber and the All Blacks, according to Brand Alpha research conducted by the Marketing Association.

Lime and IKEA are new to the top rankings in this year's study, which measured brands on their authenticity based on virtuality, virtue, visibility and value.

Interestingly, Kiwis did not find Lime virtuous in having greater purpose than making money. However, it was loved for its experience and value. The brand was most popular with millennials aged between 18 and 34 years old.

Millennials were also found to be the least likely to believe brands live up to the hype.

"Lime is proof that new brands in today's environment can achieve high levels of authenticity in a short period of time," Tony Mitchell, chief executive of the New Zealand Marketing Association.

Outside of the top 10 ranking, Airbnb, Apple, The Warehouse, Xero, Trade Me, Mitre 10, Kathmandu, Amazon and Kiwibank were found to be among the most authentic brands amongst Kiwis.



Principal founder and planning director Wayde Bull said Ecostore's rise this year was down to the product brand's growing visibility.

"[Ecostore] is a brand that feels in tune with our times, having a strong ethical stance, strong declared beliefs and a sense that it cares about more than just making money," Bull said.

Ecostore director of marketing Jemma Whiten said the company believed authenticity was the key to growing a brand in a highly competitive marketplace.

"We are thrilled that consumers have chosen Ecostore as the most authentic brand in the New Zealand market," Whiten said.