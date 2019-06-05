Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the KiwiSaver mistakes you can fix in minutes. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Audio from this video podcast is available on podcast apps, one week after its release on Herald Premium. You can subscribe on Apple podcasts app, iHeartRadio, or Spotify, to make sure you never miss an episode.

What you don't know can definitely hurt you. Particularly when it comes to your money.

Almost all of us have a KiwiSaver, which could

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.