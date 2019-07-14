A man has accused the Financial Markets Authority of failing to prevent a conflict of interest after he discovered the person investigating his complaint previously worked for the company he was complaining about.

But the regulator says its staff are subject to strict business policies and practices designed to mitigate any potential conflicts of interest and it is confident "no breach" of the policy had occurred.

The man, who doesn't want to be identified, complained to the FMA about a foreign exchange trading firm in January.

After months of not hearing back from the regulator he got back in touch

