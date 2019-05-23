BMW says it will release an e-scooter in September - though at US$890 ($1364), it will be sold at a premium price for its modest speed and range.

Could it be the ultimate scooting machine?

Not going by its specs.

The German car maker's 9kg, BMW E-scooter will have a top speed of 12.5km/h and a range of around 12km - half that of much cheaper rivals.

It'll be foldable and its 150-watt engine will recharge in just two hours, BMW says.

It will be available in one colour: matt black.

The most popular mass-market scooter, the 12.5kg, foldable Segway Ninebot, costs around $800 and offers a top speed of 25km/h and a range of around 25km (the same as Lime's custom-made models). Recharge time is rated at two to four hours.

There was no immediate word on local release.

BMW will also be releasing a foldable kick-scooter for around US$224 ($344) and a kids' scooter for US4134 ($205).