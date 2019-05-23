Northland's largest log haulage business, Stan Semenoff Logging, has won another round in court against the NZ Transport Authority which wants to revoke its license to operate.

Justice Christian Whata in the High Court at Auckland has just granted Semenoff's application to challenge the authority by temporarily granting a stay on the action before Semenoff Logging's application for a full judicial review of the state's actions.

That means the business retains its license to operate - an issue raised by Association Transport Minister Shane Jones last month but criticised by National for his involvement in the matter.

"The interim order preserving SSL's position will be continued," the judge said in today's decision.

That ruling says that from July 2016 to March this year, the authority audited Semenoff's operations and found many deficiencies, including 116 traffic offences, 158 log book infringements, "a large number" of speeding complaints and vehicles failing to comply.

But Semenoff challenged that in court saying seven of the eight drivers in a 2017 audit no longer worked for the company which had taken action on speeding with use of text message distribution.